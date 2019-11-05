WBK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Westpac Banking Corp (Symbol: WBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.24, changing hands as low as $18.68 per share. Westpac Banking Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $20.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.71.

