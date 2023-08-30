WBI Investments Inc - WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) Declares $0.02 Dividend

WBI Investments Inc - WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.11%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 2.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 5.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in WBI Investments Inc - WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBIG is 0.41%, a decrease of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 2,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wbi Investments holds 1,599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 12.86% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 181K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 524.39% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.