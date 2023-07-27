WBI Investments Inc - WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) Declares $0.01 Dividend

WBI Investments Inc - WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.11%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 2.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 8.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in WBI Investments Inc - WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBIG is 0.52%, an increase of 3,980.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 2,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wbi Investments holds 1,607K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 75,851.43% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 18.54% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 183K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 13.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBIG by 15.23% over the last quarter.

