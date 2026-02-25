Markets
PSKY

WBD Says Revised Paramount Skydance $31/shr Proposal; Netflix Deal Remains In Effect

February 25, 2026 — 12:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), on Tuesday, said its board determined that a revised proposal from Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) could reasonably be expected to lead to a "Company Superior Proposal" under its existing merger agreement with Netflix, Inc. (NFLX).

The revised proposal includes a purchase price of $31 per WBD share in cash, plus a daily ticking fee equal to $0.25 per quarter beginning after September 30.

The proposal includes a $7 billion fee payable by Paramount Skydance if the deal fails due to regulatory issues and covers the $2.8 billion breakup fee WBD would owe Netflix to terminate the existing merger agreement.

The board has not determined whether the Paramount Skydance proposal is superior to the Netflix merger and will continue discussions with Paramount Skydance.

Under the Netflix merger agreement, Netflix would have four business days to negotiate and propose revisions if WBD determines it has received a superior proposal.

The Netflix merger agreement remains in effect, and the board continues to recommend the Netflix transaction.

The company said that the additional terms include an obligation for Paramount Skydance to contribute extra equity funding, if required, to support the solvency certificate required by its lending banks, and a revised "Company Material Adverse Effect" definition excluding the performance of WBD's Global Linear Networks business.

Warner Bros. Discovery closed the regular trading session on February 25, 2026, at $29.15, up $0.23 or 0.80%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $29.16, gaining $0.01 or 0.03%, as of 12:23 AM EST.

Paramount Skydance closed the regular trading session on February 25, 2026, at $10.39, down $0.17 or 1.61%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $10.53, gaining $0.14 or 1.35%, as of 12:19 AM EST.

Netflix closed the regular trading session on February 25, 2026, at $78.04, up $2.02 or 2.66%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $10.53, gaining $0.72 or 0.92%, as of 12:30 AM EST.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSKY
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.