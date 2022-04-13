WBD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.75, changing hands as high as $27.08 per share. Warner Bros Discovery Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBD's low point in its 52 week range is $21.655 per share, with $40.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.85.

