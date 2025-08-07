WBD Earnings Rise on Streaming Gains

Key Points GAAP revenue was $9.81 billion in Q2 2025, beating estimates by $38 million and growing 1% year-over-year.

Global streaming subscribers climbed 22% year-over-year to 125.7 million, though average revenue per user declined.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), the media and entertainment company behind HBO, CNN, and major film studios, released its second quarter earnings for fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. GAAP revenue was $9.81 billion in Q2 2025, slightly exceeding analyst expectations of $9.77 billion (GAAP) and growing by 1% compared to Q2 2024. Reported net income was $1.6 billion, reversing a large loss from the previous year, but this included a one-time $3.0 billion pre-tax gain from debt extinguishment. Adjusted EBITDA, which strips out interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain one-off items, was $2.0 billion, up 9% from Q2 2024. The quarter showed ongoing strength in streaming and Studios, but was challenged by declining linear TV revenue and a sharp drop in free cash flow. Overall, the period highlighted progress towards a direct-to-consumer and Studios-driven strategy, while underscoring persistent pressure in legacy segments and monetization challenges in streaming.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.63 $(0.24) $(4.07) NM Revenue (GAAP) $9.81 billion $9.77 billion $9.71 billion 1 % Adjusted EBITDA $2.0 billion $1.8 billion 11 % Free Cash Flow $702 million $976 million -28 % Global Streaming Subscribers 125.7 million 103.3 million 22 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery and Key Business Priorities

Warner Bros. Discovery operates a global portfolio spanning entertainment networks, streaming services, and film and television studios. Its brands include news networks, premium scripted and unscripted programming, and well-known franchises such as Harry Potter, DC Comics, and HBO. The company's competitive edge lies in content creation, owning a vast library of intellectual property, and its ability to distribute this content across multiple platforms, from traditional TV to streaming and theatrical releases.

In recent years, Warner Bros. Discovery's primary focus has shifted towards expanding its direct-to-consumer streaming segment -- namely the Max platform -- and revitalizing its Studios segment. Pressure from declining traditional network revenue, rapid subscriber growth in streaming markets, and ongoing regulatory complexity drive the need to adapt quickly. Key success factors include growing the global streaming subscriber base, managing costs in a hit-driven content environment, and maximizing the value of its intellectual property through both direct release and third-party licensing.

Quarter in Detail: Segment Results and Operational Developments

Streaming remained a core growth driver during the period. The segment's revenue rose 9%, reaching $2.8 billion, fueled by a 22% increase in streaming subscribers compared to Q2 2024, reaching 125.7 million. The international segment contributed the most net additions, continuing a trend of strong expansion outside the U.S. Subscription growth pushed the streaming segment into profitability on an adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) basis, with Adjusted EBITDA was $293 million versus a loss the prior year. These gains were offset by a decline in average revenue per subscriber (ARPU), which fell 11% ex-FX globally year-over-year to $7.14, with particular pressure from lower-priced, ad-supported international subscriptions and wholesale distribution deals.

The Studios segment produced standout results for the quarter. Revenue jumped 55% to $3.8 billion, while Studios Adjusted EBITDA was $863 million, a $653 million increase compared to the prior year quarter. Success was driven by a slate of theatrical releases, including "A Minecraft Movie," "Sinners," and "Final Destination: Bloodlines," as well as a timing boost from internal TV licensing agreements. However, not all areas grew: the Games division saw a 14% drop in revenue (ex-FX) due to a lack of new releases. The period also brought an increase in operating expenses for Studios, mainly from theatrical marketing and internal licensing costs, suggesting that results here may fluctuate depending on hit releases and content spending cycles.

The Global Linear Networks segment continued to decline as audiences shift away from traditional television. Revenue dropped 9% to $4.8 billion, while Adjusted EBITDA for the Global Linear Networks segment sank 25% ex-FX, pressured by a 13% reduction in advertising revenue and a 7% decline in distribution revenue for Global Linear Networks. The effects were compounded by the conclusion of the NCAA Final Four. The company has offset some of this weakness with cost controls, but margin compression and rapid viewer losses raise concerns for the segment's long-term prospects.

From a capital structure standpoint, Warner Bros. Discovery ended the quarter with $35.6 billion in gross debt and $4.9 billion in cash. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) fell sharply to $702 million, a 28% decline from Q2 2024, because of higher cash taxes, unfavorable working capital timing, and increased cash interest linked to the quarter's $2.7 billion debt reduction initiative. The quarter also included a one-time $3.0 billion pre-tax gain from the extinguishment of debt, which substantially improved reported net income but does not reflect underlying operational trends.

Recent Initiatives, Product Highlights, and One-Time Events

The company pressed ahead with major changes to its corporate structure, which is designed to give greater flexibility and transparency to both management and investors. The strategic shift also drove a $2.7 billion reduction in gross debt during the quarter and lowered the size of the company's revolving credit facility from $6.0 billion to $4.0 billion, set to be eliminated upon completion of the split.

Growing the Max streaming service, a direct-to-consumer content platform, remained a high priority, supporting subscriber growth. It also continues to roll out new “ad-lite” tiers and implement password-sharing crackdowns, which aim to capture additional subscriber and revenue opportunities. The blending of theatrical, at-home, and international offerings is a core approach as entertainment consumption shifts worldwide.

Franchise management played a crucial role in segment results and forward planning. Blockbusters like “Minecraft Movie”, “Sinners”, and “Final Destination: Bloodlines” educated theatrical revenue, while management cited future strategies around key intellectual property, including plans for Superman, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and DC Studios, aimed at driving revenue through sequels, shared universes, and global exploitations. The company also announced a shift in programming away from children’s content and toward high-value scripted originals and select regional shows.

A material one-off event was the $3.0 billion pre-tax gain realized from the early extinguishment of debt. Although this boosted net income and improved the reported leverage ratio, it will not recur in future periods and should not be considered a sign of ongoing performance.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not provide formal quantitative financial guidance for the rest of fiscal 2025 or the coming year in the release. Leadership expressed confidence in continued Studios momentum, citing a strong pipeline including major franchise releases and new international rollouts. They also noted that substantial cost improvements are expected in sports rights spending beginning in 2026.

Investors and industry watchers should monitor the sustainability of subscriber gains as lower-priced international products drive growth, margin dynamics in the Studios segment, and the pace of pay-TV declines. With Linear networks are weakening, with Global Linear Networks Adjusted EBITDA decreasing 25% ex-FX, while Streaming and Studios are growing, with Streaming Adjusted EBITDA increasing by $400 million and Studios Adjusted EBITDA increasing by $653 million, the challenge remains to adapt to the shifting revenue and profit mix. The newly completed corporate split should provide more clarity and strategic options, but adds operational complexity and execution risk as the new business structures take shape.

WBD does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

