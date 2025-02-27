$WBD Earnings Results: $WBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WBD ($WBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $10,027,000,000, missing estimates of $10,292,891,991 by $-265,891,991.

$WBD Insider Trading Activity

$WBD insiders have traded $WBD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ZASLAV (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 2,564,000 shares for an estimated $30,075,720

SAVALLE SIMS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,436 shares for an estimated $2,093,754 .

. GERHARD ZEILER (President, International) purchased 58,000 shares for an estimated $535,920

$WBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 431 institutional investors add shares of $WBD stock to their portfolio, and 722 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WBD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE AUGUST PFLUGER sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $15,000 on 11/29.

