$WBD Earnings Preview: Recent $WBD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WBD ($WBD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,713,022,176 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WBD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$WBD Insider Trading Activity

$WBD insiders have traded $WBD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ZASLAV (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 2,564,000 shares for an estimated $30,075,720

SAVALLE SIMS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,436 shares for an estimated $2,093,754 .

. GERHARD ZEILER (President, International) purchased 58,000 shares for an estimated $535,920

PIAZZA SAMUEL A JR. DI purchased 17,346 shares for an estimated $197,917

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 474 institutional investors add shares of $WBD stock to their portfolio, and 596 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WBD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE AUGUST PFLUGER sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $15,000 on 11/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WBD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

MoffettNathanson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WBD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WBD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.