WBC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of WABCO Holdings Inc (Symbol: WBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $134.32, changing hands as low as $134.31 per share. WABCO Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBC's low point in its 52 week range is $117.20 per share, with $136.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.37.

