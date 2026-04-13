WBB Securities Initiates Coverage of enGene Therapeutics (ENGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, WBB Securities initiated coverage of enGene Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ENGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.71% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for enGene Therapeutics is $24.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 232.71% from its latest reported closing price of $7.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for enGene Therapeutics is 19MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in enGene Therapeutics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 30.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGN is 0.70%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.20% to 58,710K shares. The put/call ratio of ENGN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 9,633K shares representing 14.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,869K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares , representing an increase of 64.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 128.39% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,771K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,378K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 48.84%.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,000K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 41.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENGN by 52.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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