WBA Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.89% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $352,759,108 worth of WBA shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is $1.87/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/18/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WBA, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

WBA operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Sysco Corp (SYY), and Kroger Co (KR).

