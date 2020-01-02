WB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Weibo Corp (Symbol: WB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.90, changing hands as high as $50.15 per share. Weibo Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WB's low point in its 52 week range is $34.2638 per share, with $74.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.