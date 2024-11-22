Waystar upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Waystar (WAY) to Strong Buy from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $40. The stock’s current valuation does not reflect the potential durability of its double-digit growth amid broader secular shifts in healthcare to more modern technology, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Waystar is among the top performers across its vertical software coverage, with the company “boasting an impressive Rule of 60+ financial profile” exiting Q3. Despite this, the stock still trades at a significant discount to high-margin vertical software-as-a-service peers “as the story has flown under the radar of software investors,” contends Raymond James.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WAY:
- Waystar price target raised to $34 from $31 at Deutsche Bank
- Waystar price target raised to $34 from $31 at RBC Capital
- Waystar price target raised to $36 from $30 at Canaccord
- Waystar price target raised to $36 from $32 at Barclays
- Waystar Holding Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.