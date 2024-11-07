Waystar Holding Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a 15.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Waystar Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $27.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Waystar Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Waystar Holding's Background

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in better transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for our solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other US Territories.

Key Indicators: Waystar Holding's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Waystar Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -11.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waystar Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waystar Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Waystar Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

