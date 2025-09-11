Markets
Waystar Holding Prices Secondary Offering Of 18 Mln Shares; Stock Down In Pre-Market

September 11, 2025 — 09:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Waystar Holding Corporation (WAY), a provider of healthcare payments software, on Thursday announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 18 million shares at $39.40 per share.

The certain investment funds of EQT AB and Bain Capital, LP, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and their respective affiliates will offer WAY shares.

Waystar is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares. The offering is expected to close on or about September 12.

WAY was down by 4.15% at $38.82 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

