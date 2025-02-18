WAYSTAR HOLDING Earnings Results: $WAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

WAYSTAR HOLDING ($WAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $244,100,000, beating estimates of $234,423,777 by $9,676,223.

WAYSTAR HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

WAYSTAR HOLDING insiders have traded $WAY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN M ORESKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,666 shares for an estimated $564,857.

