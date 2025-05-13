Waystar Holding Announces Proposed Public Offering Of 12.5 Mln Shares

Markets
(RTTNews) - Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY), a provider of healthcare payments software, on Friday announced a proposed underwritten public offering of 12.500 million shares. These shares are being offered by certain investment funds of EQT AB and Bain Capital, LP, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and their respective affiliates.

These selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.875 million additional shares. Waystar is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Barclays, who are acting as joint lead book-running managers.

