Waystar delays IPO until December or 2024 - Wall Street Journal

October 31, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Healthcare software company Waystar, which was set to launch its initial public offering roadshow to pitch investors this week, has now delayed it until December at the earliest, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The company will likely wait till 2024, the Journal's report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported in August that Waystar was eyeing an IPO that could value the company as much as $8 billion, including debt.

Waystar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Waystar made its IPO filing public in October after confidentially filing it in August, joining a wave of new listings that followed a months-long dry spell wrought by high interest rates and fears of a recession.

Still, hopes of the new listings – including those of chip designer Arm ARM.O, and grocery delivery app Instacart CART.O – buoying the IPO market were dashed after the stocks fell below their IPO price soon after debut.

Earlier this month, Birkenstock's BIRK.Nshares ended more than 12% below its IPO price in an underwhelming Wall Street debut that signaled investors remain cautious about new listings.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
