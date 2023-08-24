News & Insights

US Markets

Waystar confidentially files for US IPO

August 24, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Waystar Holding, the parent company of a healthcare payments technology firm, said on Thursday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

The announcement comes days after Reuters reported the company has tapped banks for an IPO that could value it at as much as $8 billion, including debt.

The IPO market in the United States is showing signs of revival after a drought last year, as several high-profile companies look to list their shares.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.