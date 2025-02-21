Waystar Announces Pricing Of 20 Mln Shares Public Offering At $40/share

(RTTNews) - Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY), a provider of healthcare payments software, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock at $40.00 per share.

The selling stockholders in the public offering include certain investment funds of EQT AB and Bain Capital, LP, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or CPP Investments. The company said that the stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3 million additional shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 24, subject to customary closing conditions.

Waystar is not directly involved in the selling of any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

