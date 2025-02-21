News & Insights

Markets
WAY

Waystar Announces Pricing Of 20 Mln Shares Public Offering At $40/share

February 21, 2025 — 02:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY), a provider of healthcare payments software, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock at $40.00 per share.

The selling stockholders in the public offering include certain investment funds of EQT AB and Bain Capital, LP, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or CPP Investments. The company said that the stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3 million additional shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 24, subject to customary closing conditions.

Waystar is not directly involved in the selling of any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.