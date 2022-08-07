Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.17

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WSTG) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 19th of August. The dividend yield will be 2.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Wayside Technology Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Wayside Technology Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 15.2% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGM:WSTG Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Wayside Technology Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.68. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Wayside Technology Group has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Wayside Technology Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wayside Technology Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

