Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Wayside Technology Group's (NASDAQ:WSTG) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wayside Technology Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$15m ÷ (US$179m - US$120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Wayside Technology Group has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 12%. NasdaqGM:WSTG Return on Capital Employed September 30th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Wayside Technology Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Wayside Technology Group's ROCE Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Wayside Technology Group's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 25% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 58% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Wayside Technology Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Another thing to note, Wayside Technology Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 67%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Wayside Technology Group has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 147% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

