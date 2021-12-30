Wayside Technology Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Wayside Technology Group's (NASDAQ:WSTG) stock is up by a considerable 29% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Wayside Technology Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wayside Technology Group is:

17% = US$8.3m ÷ US$49m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Wayside Technology Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Wayside Technology Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the modest returns, Wayside Technology Group's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 3.3%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Wayside Technology Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:WSTG Past Earnings Growth December 30th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Wayside Technology Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Wayside Technology Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (that is, the company retains only 42% of its income) over the past three years for Wayside Technology Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Wayside Technology Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Wayside Technology Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends.

