Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that WSTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSTG was $32, representing a -3.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.26 and a 84.7% increase over the 52 week low of $17.33.

WSTG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Unity Software Inc. (U) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). WSTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wstg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.