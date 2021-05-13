Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that WSTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.33, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSTG was $24.33, representing a -8.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 40.43% increase over the 52 week low of $17.33.

WSTG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Unity Software Inc. (U). WSTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19.

