Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that WSTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.37, the dividend yield is 3.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSTG was $22.37, representing a -15.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.44 and a 135.08% increase over the 52 week low of $9.52.

WSTG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Synnex Corporation (SNX). WSTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSTG Dividend History page.

