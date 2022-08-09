Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.17 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Wayside Technology Group's shares on or after the 12th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Wayside Technology Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of $31.59. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Wayside Technology Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Wayside Technology Group paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Wayside Technology Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 49% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Wayside Technology Group's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Wayside Technology Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Wayside Technology Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Wayside Technology Group? Wayside Technology Group has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Wayside Technology Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Wayside Technology Group is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Wayside Technology Group you should be aware of.

