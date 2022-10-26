Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) insiders sold US$531k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Quite a few Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Wayside Technology Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Charles Bass, sold US$216k worth of shares at a price of US$38.43 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$30.39. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.25k shares worth US$69k. But they sold 14.97k shares for US$531k. In total, Wayside Technology Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Wayside Technology Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Wayside Technology Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$54k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.4% of Wayside Technology Group shares, worth about US$7.1m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wayside Technology Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We're not thrilled with the relatively low insider ownership and the longer term transaction history. But we like the recent purchasing. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Wayside Technology Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

