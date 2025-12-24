Markets

Wayon Energy Secures RMB 380 Mln Investment From Boyu Capital For 8% Stake

December 24, 2025 — 01:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wayon Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of Wasion Holdings Limited, entered into a capital increase agreement with Boyu Capital Investment Limited. Under the agreement, Boyu Capital will subscribe for about 48.81 million new shares in Wayon Energy, representing approximately 8% of its enlarged share capital, for a total consideration of RMB 380 million, Wasion said in a statement.

The company stated that Boyu Capital's investment in Wayon Energy will strengthen the Group's capital strength and industrial resources.

