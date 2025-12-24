Wayon Energy Secures RMB 380 Mln Investment From Boyu Capital For 8% Stake

(RTTNews) - Wayon Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of Wasion Holdings Limited, entered into a capital increase agreement with Boyu Capital Investment Limited. Under the agreement, Boyu Capital will subscribe for about 48.81 million new shares in Wayon Energy, representing approximately 8% of its enlarged share capital, for a total consideration of RMB 380 million, Wasion said in a statement.

The company stated that Boyu Capital's investment in Wayon Energy will strengthen the Group's capital strength and industrial resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.