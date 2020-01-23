Waymo to test autonomous trucks, vans in Texas and New Mexico

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, said on Thursday it will start testing autonomous trucks and vans in Texas and New Mexico this week.

The company will be using its minivan Chrysler Pacifica and long-haul trucks in the two states, it said in a tweet.

Waymo, considered a leader in the global race to deploy autonomous vehicles, earlier this month said its vehicles had covered more than 20 million miles (32.2 million km) on public roads since its creation in 2009.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

