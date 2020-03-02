Waymo raises $2.25 bln in external investment round

US Markets

March 2 (Reuters) - Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, on Monday said it plans to raise $2.25 billion in its first external investment round.

The investors include Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mubadala Investment Company, the company said. (https://bit.ly/3aq34On)

