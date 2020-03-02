Waymo raises $2.25 billion from outside investors, parent Alphabet

Adds details on competitors, industry background

March 2 (Reuters) - Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, said on Monday it had raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round.

In addition to Alphabet, investors include auto parts supplier Magna International Inc MG.TO, with which Waymo has an assembly deal; U.S. dealership chain AutoNation Inc AN.N; the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and three large investment firms: Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz and Mubadala Investment.

Waymo did not provide a valuation.

Waymo is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology, but the company and its principal rivals are still years away from building large-scale business around that technology, analysts believe.

Last September, investment bank Morgan Stanley slashed its projected valuation of Waymo to $105 billion from its earlier estimate of $175 billion, saying the commercialization of self-driving vehicles and technology was taking longer than expected.

The valuations of Waymo's nearest competitors do not come close to Morgan Stanley's estimate for Waymo.

General Motors Co's GM.N Cruise has raised more than $7 billion from such investors as Honda Motor Co 7267.T and SoftBank Group 9984.T and is valued at $19 billion.

Uber Technologies' UBER.N Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) has raised more than $1 billion from Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, Denso Corp 6902.T and SoftBank and is valued at $7.25 billion.

Argo, which counts Ford Motor Co F.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE as partners, has raised more than $2 billion and is valued at $7.25 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Matthew Lewis)

