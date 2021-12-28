US Markets
Waymo and Geely's Zeekr partner to develop driverless taxis

Credit: REUTERS/PETER DASILVA

China's Geely Holding said its premium electric mobility brand, Zeekr, will make electric vehicles for Waymo, Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, to be deployed as fully autonomous ride-hailing vehicles across the United States.

The vehicles will be designed and developed at Zeekr's facility in Sweden, and later integrated with Waymo's self-driving technology, Geely said on Tuesday.

Waymo is the first and only fully driverless taxi service in the United States. It has driven thousands of people since launching its services a year ago in Phoenix. (https://reut.rs/32x56Oz)

The partnership with Zeekr will help Waymo expand its driverless ride-hailing service as the space gets more competitive, and also create inroads for Chinese brand Geely into the U.S. market.

