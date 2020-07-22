Waymo and Fiat Chrysler Agree to Build Self-Driving Delivery Vans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) and Waymo said that they will work together to develop and build a series of self-driving commercial vans, the two companies announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Waymo becomes FCA's exclusive strategic partner for Level 4 autonomous-driving technology. In return, FCA becomes Waymo's exclusive partner for commercial delivery vans incorporating the Waymo Driver, the company's Level 4 self-driving system.

The collaboration will begin with the integration of Waymo Driver into FCA's Ram ProMaster commercial vans, the companies said.

FCA's Ram ProMaster commercial vans will be the first of several FCA models to feature Waymo's self-driving system. Image source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

A Level 4 autonomous-vehicle system is one that is fully self-driving when certain conditions are met. In practice, those conditions are typically geographic: Waymo Driver, like most Level 4 systems under development now, will only operate within defined areas that have been carefully mapped. The system may also be restricted from operating in severe weather conditions.

Waymo, the Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary that began as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, and FCA have been working together since 2016, when FCA agreed to build a version of its Chrysler Pacifica minivan that incorporated what was then a prototype of Waymo's Level 4 automated-driving system.

In a statement, Waymo CEO John Krafcik confirmed that his company will work with FCA to roll out a series of vehicles incorporating the Waymo Driver system. The vehicles will include models tailored for ride-hailing and commercial-delivery applications, as well as personal use by individual consumers.

The companies haven't yet shared details of the timeline for these products. FCA may provide more specifics during its second-quarter earnings call on July 31.

10 stocks we like better than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.