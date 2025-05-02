Wayfair's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Barely Increase Y/Y

Wayfair W reported first-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 10 cents per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 32 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues of $2.7 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.7%. The top line increased a mere $1 million year over year, driven by a healthy performance in the U.S. segment.



Last Twelve Months (LTM) net revenues per active customer increased 4.7% year over year to $562, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.68%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Further, the active customer base declined. The metric decreased 5.4% year over year to 21.1 million and missed the consensus mark by 5.8%.

Wayfair Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Wayfair’s Q1 in Details

Net revenues in the United States (88.9% of total net revenues) increased 1.6% year over year to $2.4 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.55%.



International net revenues (11.1% of total net revenues) decreased 10.9% year over year to $301 million. The number missed the consensus mark by 2.77%.



Orders per customer for the quarter were 1.85, up from 1.84 reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.35%.



The average order value increased from $285 to $301 year over year, beating the consensus mark by 4.89%.



The total number of delivered orders in the reported quarter was 9.1 million, which decreased 5.2% year over year.



Repeat customers placed 7.3 million orders (80.5% of total orders delivered) in the first quarter, down 5.2% year over year.



Additionally, 63.4% of total delivered orders were placed through mobile devices in the reported quarter compared with 63.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results of Wayfair

Wayfair’s first-quarter gross margin was 30.7% compared with 30% in the year-ago quarter. This was driven primarily due to company’s proactive reinvestments.



Adjusted EBITDA was $106 million, up from $75 million in the year-ago quarter.



Customer service and merchant fees decreased 8.5% year over year to $107 million.



Advertising expenses increased 6.2% year over year to $344 million. Selling, operations, technology and general and administrative expenses decreased 19.7% year over year to $429 million.



Wayfair incurred a GAAP operating loss of $122 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $235 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Wayfair

As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.4 billion, which remained unchanged as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of March 31, 2024, was $3 billion compared with $2.882 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first quarter, net cash used in operations amounted to $96 million compared with $162 million cash from operations in the fourth quarter.



Wayfair reported a free cash flow of negative $138 million in the first quarter.

Q2 2025 Guidance

Wayfair expects revenues to remain flat year-over-year.



By the end of second-quarter 2025, Wayfair expects gross margin to be in the range of 30-31% and adjusted EBITDA in the range of 4-5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Wayfair carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Carvana CVNA, Alibaba BABA and On Holding ONON are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carvana shares have surged 23.8% year to date. CVNA is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.



Alibaba shares are up 42.2% year to date. BABA is slated to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 15.



On Holding shares have plunged 12.9% year to date. ONON is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 13.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.