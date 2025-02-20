Wayfair (NYSE:W), a leading home goods e-commerce company, released its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 20, 2025. The highlight was a revenue of $3.121 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $3.071 billion. However, the company posted an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.25, falling below expectations of $0.01. Despite these mixed results, the quarter was marked by notable increases in average order value and minor growth in adjusted EBITDA, indicating operational improvements amid challenging international market conditions.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $(0.25) $0.0077 $(0.11) -127.3% Revenue $3.1B $3.071B $3.114B -0.4% Adjusted EBITDA $96M - $92M +4.3% Average Order Value $290 - $276 +5.1%

Wayfair's Business Overview

Wayfair specializes in selling furniture and home goods online and delivers directly from suppliers using its logistics network. The company also emphasizes technological proficiency, underpinning its operations with a comprehensive platform for personalization and efficient supplier management.

Key Developments in Q4 2024

In Q4 2024, domestic revenue increased by 1.1% to $2.7 billion, showing strength in U.S. operations. Yet, international revenue saw a decline of 5.7% to $381 million, highlighting ongoing challenges abroad. Active customer numbers fell by 4.5%, reaching 21.4 million.

Financially, the gross profit remained stable at $941 million, translating to a gross margin of 30.2%. Adjusted EBITDA grew slightly to $96 million from $92 million year-over-year, reflecting some operational efficiencies despite stronger competition and market fragmentation. The focus on higher-value transactions was evident, with an average order value rising by 5.1% to $290, counterbalancing a 5.3% decline in total orders delivered.

Wayfair's strategic priorities contributed to an encouraging increase in free cash flow, reaching $102 million, up from $62 million the previous year.

One-time events for the quarter included restructuring efforts aimed at cost savings.

Looking Ahead

CEO Niraj Shah expressed optimism about Wayfair's strategic directions, underlining robust financial momentum and growth prospects. The focus remains on improving adjusted EBITDA figures moving forward. Investors should monitor how Wayfair addresses the challenges in customer base growth and international market share, while leveraging its domestic position.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.