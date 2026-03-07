Wayfair's Co-Founder Sells Company Shares Worth $2.1 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$2.13 million on Feb. 26, 2026.

This sale represented 12.31% of Mr. Conine's holdings at the time.

All shares sold were from direct ownership; indirect holdings of 22,857 shares remain via SK Ventures LLC.

Steven Conine, Co-Founder of Wayfair (NYSE:W), disclosed the sale of 26,950 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions on Feb. 26, 2026, as detailed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 26,950 Transaction value ~$2.13 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 169,073 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 22,857 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$13.35 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($78.86).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Mr. Conine’s recent trading activity?

The 26,950-share sale is below the median sell-only transaction of 85,000 shares executed by Mr. Conine in the recent period since May 2025, reflecting the reduced available capacity as direct holdings have declined to under 170,000 shares.

This sale accounted for 12.31% of his direct holdings and 12.31% of his total ownership at the time, a higher proportion relative to earlier sales as the available share base has decreased.

No indirect or derivative securities were disposed in this filing; indirect holdings of 22,857 shares remain attributed to SK Ventures LLC.

Yes; as of Feb. 27, 2026, Mr. Conine retains 169,073 shares directly and 22,857 shares indirectly, providing ongoing exposure to the company’s equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $9.96 billion Revenue (TTM) $12.46 billion Net income (TTM) -$313.00 million 1-year price change 101.45%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Wayfair offers a broad selection of approximately 33 million home goods, including furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products across multiple proprietary brands and online platforms.

It operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce model, generating revenue primarily through online sales of physical goods to residential customers.

The company targets individual consumers seeking home furnishings and décor, with a primary focus on the United States and international markets.

Wayfair is a leading online specialty retailer in the home goods sector, leveraging a vast product assortment and multiple branded websites to capture market share. The company’s strategy centers on providing a seamless digital shopping experience, supported by a significant logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

Scale, assortment breadth, and a data-driven approach to merchandising and customer experience underpin Wayfair’s competitive positioning in the consumer cyclical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Wayfair co-founder and co-chairman Steven Conine’s sale of 26,950 shares in the company is not a cause for concern. The transactions were part of a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which Mr. Conine adopted in May of 2025. Such plans are commonly implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Moreover, Mr. Conine maintained almost 170,000 directly-held shares after the sale, and another nearly 23,000 shares indirectly. This suggests he is not in a rush to eliminate his stake.

Mr. Conine’s sale came at a time when Wayfair stock was doing well. Shares hit a 52-week high of $119.98 in January thanks to strong company performance.

Wayfair generated sales of $12.5 billion in 2025, which represented 5% year over year growth. It isn’t profitable, but its 2025 net loss of $313 million was down from the prior year’s loss of $492 million, indicating that its bottom line is improving.

As a result of Wayfair’s share price increase, its price-to-sales ratio of nearly one is elevated compared to where it’s been for most of the past year. This suggests now is a good time to sell the stock, but not to buy.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

