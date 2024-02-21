Wayfair (W) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Wayfair W is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22.



For fourth-quarter 2023, Wayfair expects revenue growth to remain within flat to positive low single-digit range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.10 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.1%.



Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share, which compares favorably with the year-ago reported loss of $1.71 per share. The figure has increased by a penny in the past seven days.



Wayfair beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 57.6%, on average.

Wayfair Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. price-eps-surprise | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Wayfair’s fourth-quarter 2023 results are expected to have benefited from solid momentum in orders, owing to lower costs and increasing customer and supplier loyalties.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the number of orders delivered stands at 11.6 million, indicating growth of 6.1% year over year.



Solid momentum across existing customers who repeat orders on the platform is expected to have boosted the company’s revenues during the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for orders from repeat customers is pegged at 8.99 million units, indicating growth of 5.8% year over year.



Growing investments to enhance customer experience are likely to have driven Wayfair’s momentum among active customers during the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for active customers stands at 22.5 million, indicating growth of 2.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Strengthening supplier advertising solutions is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the quarter under review.



Strong momentum across specialty and luxury brands on the back of growing merchandising efforts is expected to have driven top-line growth during the quarter under review.



However, a weakening home goods market is expected to have negatively impacted top-line growth during the fourth quarter.



Macroeconomic uncertainties and rising inflationary pressures are likely to have been headwinds for the company during the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Wayfair this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



It has an Earnings ESP of +4.91% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.