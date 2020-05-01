Wayfair (W) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Wayfair, Inc. W is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 5.



For first-quarter 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is currently pegged at $2.33 billion, indicating an improvement of 19.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss stands at $2.54 cents per share compared to the loss of $1.62 in the year-ago reported figure.



The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.72%, on average.

Factors to Note



Coronavirus pandemic-led spike in the online order is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



In the recently released business update in response to COVID-19, Wayfair mentioned that it continued to witness strong demand across most home goods categories in both U.S. and International segments during the first quarter. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.



Further, the company witnessed more than double rate of growth in its gross revenues toward the end of first quarter.



Wayfair’s first-quarter performance might have benefited from its strengthening direct retail business across the United States and international regions.



Moreover, the business is anticipated to have bolstered the company’s active customer base in the quarter under review. This is likely to have driven the company’s first-quarter’s performance.



Further, the company’s growing efforts for expanding house-brand offerings in the U.K. and Germany is expected to have contributed to the first-quarter performance.



Apart from these, the company’s necessary steps to ensure the safety, health and well-being of employees, customers, dealers, suppliers and communities, following the coronavirus outbreak in January 2020 has been noteworthy.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Wayfair this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Wayfair has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some other companies, which also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Inphi Corporation IPHI has an Earnings ESP of +20.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Zillow Group, Inc. ZG has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Universal Display Corporation OLED has an Earnings ESP of +15.90% and a Zacks Rank #3.



