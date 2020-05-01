Wayfair (W) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Wayfair (W) closed the most recent trading day at $122.50, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the online home goods retailer had gained 162.57% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 16.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.68% in that time.

W will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.54, down 56.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.33 billion, up 19.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.46 per share and revenue of $10.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.35% and +20.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.64% higher within the past month. W is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

