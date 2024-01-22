Wayfair (W) Soars 10.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Wayfair (W) shares ended the last trading session 10.3% higher at $56.13. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Wayfair extended its rally, driven by its latest workforce reduction step. The company announced that it would be cutting 1,650 jobs which represent 13% of its global workforce and 19% of its corporate team as of Dec 31, 2023.

This online home goods retailer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +84.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.14 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Wayfair, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on W going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Wayfair is part of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sponsored ADR (MYTE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% higher at $2.99. MYTE has returned -6% in the past month.

For MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sponsored ADR , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.04. This represents a change of -69.2% from what the company reported a year ago. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sponsored ADR (MYTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.