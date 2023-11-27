Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.35, changing hands as high as $52.09 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, W's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $90.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.