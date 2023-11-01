Wayfair (W) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wayfair (W) reported $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$2.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion, representing a surprise of -1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +69.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Orders Delivered : 9,900 thousand compared to the 9,855.14 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 9,900 thousand compared to the 9,855.14 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Average Order Value : $297 versus $302.97 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $297 versus $302.97 estimated by five analysts on average. Active Customers : 22,300 thousand versus 22,186.38 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 22,300 thousand versus 22,186.38 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. LTM Orders Per Customers : $1.83 versus $1.82 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.83 versus $1.82 estimated by four analysts on average. Orders From Repeat Customers : 7.9 thousand versus 7.93 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.9 thousand versus 7.93 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer : $538 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $547.54.

: $538 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $547.54. Orders by Repeat Customers : 79.7% compared to the 79.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 79.7% compared to the 79.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Net Revenue- International : $372 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $381.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $372 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $381.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $2.57 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.

Shares of Wayfair have returned -25.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

