Wayfair (W) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wayfair (W) reported $2.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +46.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Orders Delivered : 9.3 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9.7 million.

: 9.3 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9.7 million. Average Order Value : $310 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $297.06.

: $310 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $297.06. Active Customers : 21.7 million compared to the 22.73 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 21.7 million compared to the 22.73 million average estimate based on six analysts. LTM Orders Per Customers : $1.85 compared to the $1.79 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.85 compared to the $1.79 average estimate based on five analysts. LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer : $545 versus $518.20 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $545 versus $518.20 estimated by four analysts on average. Orders From Repeat Customers : 7.4 thousand versus 7.97 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.4 thousand versus 7.97 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Orders by Repeat Customers : 79.9% compared to the 81.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 79.9% compared to the 81.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Net Revenue- International : $372 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $362.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $372 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $362.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $2.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Shares of Wayfair have returned -18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

