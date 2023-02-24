Wayfair (W) Q4 Loss Wider than Expected, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Wayfair W reported a non-GAAP loss of $1.71 per share for fourth-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $1.63 per share. The figure came wider than the loss of 92 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total net revenues of $3.1 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.4%. However, the top line declined 4.6% year over year.



The top-line decrease was due to declining domestic and international revenues. Further, a fall in active customers affected the results.

Top-Line Details

Net revenues in the United States decreased 1.8% year over year to $2.7 billion. International net revenues also declined 19.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $415 million.



Active customers were down 19% year over year to 22.1 million. In addition, LTM net revenues per active customer increased 10.4% year over year to $553. The average order value climbed 5.2% year over year to $283.



The total number of orders delivered in the reported quarter was 11 million, down 9.1% year over year. In addition, orders per customer for the quarter were 1.81 compared with 1.89 in the year-ago period.



Repeat customers placed 8.5 million orders (accounting for 77.4% of total orders) in the fourth quarter, down 7.6% year over year.



Additionally, 61.7% of total orders delivered were placed through a mobile device in the reported quarter compared with 59% in the year-ago period.

Wayfair Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Wayfair’s fourth-quarter gross margin was 28.8%, expanding 170 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA was ($71) million versus ($4) million in the year-ago quarter.



Customer service and merchant fees increased 7.2% year over year to $163 million.



Advertising expenses rose 17.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $406 million. Selling, operations, technology, and general and administrative expenses increased 12.9% year over year to $655 million.



Wayfair incurred an operating loss of $330 million for the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $196 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.28 billion, down from $1.29 billion reported on Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt, as of Dec 31, 2022, was $3.14 billion compared with $3.13 billion on Sep 30, 2022.



In the fourth quarter, cash generated from operations was $98 million against $431 million of cash used in operations in the prior quarter.



Wayfair generated a negative free cash flow of $19 million.

