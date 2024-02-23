Wayfair (W) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Wayfair W reported a fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 23 cents per share. The company reported a loss of $1.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues of $3.11 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.5%. The top line increased 0.4% year over year.



Growth in the active customer base positively impacted results. Active customers were up 1.4% year over year to 22.4 million and beat the consensus mark by 0.51%.



LTM net revenues per active customer decreased 3% year over year to $537, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.05%.

Wayfair Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Net revenues in the United States (87% of total net revenues) increased 0.9% year over year to $2.7 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.08%.



International net revenues (13% of total net revenues) declined 2.7% year over year and 4.6% on a constant currency basis to $404 million. It also beat the consensus mark by 4.9%.



Orders per customer for the quarter were 1.84, up from 1.81 reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.84.



The average order value declined 2.5% year over year to $276, which beat the consensus mark by 2.99%.



The total number of orders delivered in the reported quarter was 11.3 million, which increased 2.7% year over year.



Repeat customers placed 9 million orders (accounting for 79.4% of total orders) in the fourth quarter, up 5.9% year over year.



Additionally, 62.8% of total orders delivered were placed through mobile devices in the reported quarter compared with 61.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

Wayfair’s fourth-quarter gross margin was 30.3%, expanding 150 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million against an EBITDA loss of $71 million in the year-ago quarter.



Customer service and merchant fees decreased 15.3% year over year to $138 million.



Advertising expenses fell 6.2% year over year to $381 million. Selling, operations, technology and general and administrative expenses decreased 8.9% year over year to $597 million.



Wayfair incurred a GAAP operating loss of $172 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $330 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.4 billion, up from $1.28 billion reported on Sep 30, 2023.



Long-term debt, as of Dec 31, 2023, was $3.092 billion compared with $3.207 billion on Sep 30.



In the fourth quarter, cash generated from operations amounted to $158 million compared with $121 million generated from operations in the third quarter.



Wayfair generated a free cash flow of $62 million in the reported quarter.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Wayfair has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector are American Eagle Outfitters AEO, Abercrombie & Fitch ANF and The Gap GPS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Eagle Outfitters shares have gained 8.6% year to date. AEO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7.



Abercrombie & Fitch shares have gained 37.4% year to date. ANF is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 6.



The Gap shares have declined 8.7% year to date. GPS is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.