Wayfair (W) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wayfair (W) reported $3.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -6.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Orders Delivered : 10 million compared to the 10.33 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 10 million compared to the 10.33 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Order Value : $313 versus $307.24 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $313 versus $307.24 estimated by seven analysts on average. Active Customers : 22 million compared to the 22.46 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 22 million compared to the 22.46 million average estimate based on six analysts. LTM Orders Per Customers : $1.85 compared to the $1.83 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.85 compared to the $1.83 average estimate based on five analysts. LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer : $540 versus $531.84 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $540 versus $531.84 estimated by four analysts on average. Orders From Repeat Customers : 8.1 thousand versus 8.3 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.1 thousand versus 8.3 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Orders by Repeat Customers : 81.7% compared to the 80.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 81.7% compared to the 80.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Net Revenue- International : $387 million compared to the $380.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $387 million compared to the $380.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Geographic Net Revenue- United States : $2.73 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

Shares of Wayfair have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

