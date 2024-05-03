Wayfair (W) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Wayfair W reported a first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP loss of 32 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 45 cents per share. The company reported a loss of $1.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues of $2.73 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3%. The top line decreased 1.6% year over year.



LTM net revenues per active customer decreased 2.8% year over year to $537, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.45%.



Nevertheless, growth in the active customer base remained a positive. Active customers were up 2.8% year over year to 22.3 million and beat the consensus mark by 0.26%.

Quarter Details

Net revenues in the United States (87.6% of total net revenues) decreased 1% year over year to $2.4 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.



International net revenues (12.4% of total net revenues) declined 5.8% year over year and 7.5% on a constant currency basis to $338 million. It missed the consensus mark by 0.7%.



Orders per customer for the quarter were 1.84, up from 1.81 reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.



The average order value declined 0.7% year over year to $285, which beat the consensus mark by 4.99%.



The total number of orders delivered in the reported quarter was 9.6 million, which decreased 1% year over year.



Repeat customers placed 7.7 million orders (accounting for 80.5% of total orders) in the first quarter, up 1.3% year over year.



Additionally, 63.1% of total orders delivered were placed through mobile devices in the reported quarter compared with 62.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

Wayfair’s first-quarter gross margin was 30%, expanding 40 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted EBITDA was $75 million against an EBITDA loss of $14 million in the year-ago quarter.



Customer service and merchant fees decreased 15.8% year over year to $117 million.



Advertising expenses fell 0.9% year over year to $324 million. Selling, operations, technology and general and administrative expenses decreased 14.4% year over year to $534 million.



Wayfair incurred a GAAP operating loss of $235 million in the reported quarter compared with an operating loss of $347 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion reported on Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt, as of Mar 31, 2024, was $3.095 billion compared with $3.092 billion on Dec 31, 2023.



In the first quarter, cash used in operations amounted to $139 million compared with $158 million generated from operations in the fourth quarter.



Wayfair reported a free cash outflow of $193 million in the first quarter.

