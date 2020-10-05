Wayfair (W) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wayfair (W) closed the most recent trading day at $309.72, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.8% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the online home goods retailer had gained 10.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect W to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 139.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.70 billion, up 60.62% from the prior-year quarter.

W's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $13.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +135.24% and +53.14%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. W is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, W is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 107.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 49.22, so we one might conclude that W is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that W has a PEG ratio of 4.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

