Wayfair Unusual Options Activity For February 07

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on Wayfair (NYSE:W), with a cumulative value of $1,162,837. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 5 puts, worth a total of 347,282.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $62.5 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wayfair's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wayfair's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $62.5, over the past month.

Wayfair 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.5 $40.00 $487.5K 48 1.0K W PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.95 $5.6 $5.6 $40.00 $140.0K 12 250 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.15 $7.15 $60.00 $120.8K 1.1K 357 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.2 $11.4 $45.00 $114.0K 273 100 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $47.50 $66.0K 997 107

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wayfair, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Wayfair Trading volume stands at 3,151,023, with W's price down by -7.47%, positioned at $43.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wayfair options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

